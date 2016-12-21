Darien Times

Smash and grab burglary at Darien liquor store

By Kevin Webb on December 21, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Police are investigating a smash and grab burglary at Frate’s Wines & Liquors, 1937 Post Road. A neighboring business owner contacted police during the morning of Dec. 15 after discovering the front window of Frate’s had been broken overnight.

Police said a large rock had apparently been used to break the glass, knocking over several bottles of liquor in the process. Surveillance video shows a car pulling up on the east side of the building just after 3:30 a.m., and a single suspect breaking the glass. The suspect entered through the window, emptied the register cash drawer and left immediately, leaving in the same car. Employees confirmed that $375 in cash was taken and the window damages were valued at $2,000.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a heavy set white male and Stamford police have received reports of similar smash and grab burglaries.

