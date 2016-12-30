Donate prom gear to those in need at The Depot



Connecticut Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents, Inc. (CAFAP) is a statewide nonprofit organization providing training, advocacy, and support services to foster and adoptive parents in Connecticut.

Each year, CAFAP hosts the “Avenue of Dreams,” where foster and adopted teen girls can enjoy a prom inspired day with their foster, adoptive or legal moms. The girls are provided with free makeovers and select from an array of dresses, shoes and accessories. Also, the girls will attend a motivational workshop about the importance of having a mentor and will be matched with a mentor during the event. At the end of the event, each girl receives a portrait, taken by a professional photographer and a gift bag filled with new makeup, hair and body products.

The Depot Youth Center will be hosting an Avenue of Dreams prom dress, makeup and accessory drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

The event will be from 12 to 4 at 25 Heights Road, Darien.

More info: 203-655-0812