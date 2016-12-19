Letter: Where is Terrie Wood?

To the Editor:

Where’s Terrie Wood? In last week’s paper, State Senators Bob Duff and Carlo Leone, along with State Representative William Tong announced they secured a Department of Environmental Protection grant for Darien to erect a permanent structure to be used as the Swap Shop. Missing, once again, is our recently re-elected State Representative Terrie Wood. This is exactly why I voted for Randy Klein. We still need a state representative who will be in Hartford fighting for us.

Kathleen Garcia