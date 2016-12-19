Darien Times

Letter: Where is Terrie Wood?

By Kathleen Garcia on December 19, 2016 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Where’s Terrie Wood? In last week’s paper, State Senators Bob Duff and Carlo Leone, along with State Representative William Tong announced they secured a Department of Environmental Protection grant for Darien to erect a permanent structure to be used as the Swap Shop. Missing, once again, is our recently re-elected State Representative Terrie Wood. This is exactly why I voted for Randy Klein. We still need a state representative who will be in Hartford fighting for us.

Kathleen Garcia

45 Hecker Avenue

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Nonprofit seeks holiday volunteer stories Next Post Campbell Soup Foundation awards grant to Person-to-Person
About author
Darien Times

Kathleen Garcia


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • John Sini

    I’d be interested in knowing exactly what kind of volunteer efforts Kathleen Garcia puts in to better our town.

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress