Police searching for suspect in reported bar fight

By Kevin Webb on December 19, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 3 Comments

Police are investigating a bar fight reported at Chez Ernies, 7 Tokeneke Road, on Dec. 18. Officers spoke to two victims at the scene, one of whom had been struck in the face with a glass and another who had been punched in the face while attempting to intervene.

The victims told police they had no prior interactions with the suspect prior to the altercation. Witnesses said the suspect was escorted out the rear entrance of the bar and ran away from the scene, returning to his car on Tokeneke Road. Though no one at the scene knew the suspect’s full name, he was believed to be a regular customer at Ernie’s and the Centre Street Public House, going by Chris.

Police said the 51-year-old man who had been hit with the drinking glass suffered significant cuts to the left side of his face, injuring his eye, nose and cheek. The other victim showed signs of swelling after the punch but no other injuries were reported. Police are still attempting to identify the suspect.

  • Steve Palmer

    Statement from the bar owner: We are fully cooperating with the police & hope the suspect in this incident is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He has been identified by the police & I have been authorized to say that they have been in contact with his lawyer.

  • Mark Gaulke

    “Chez Ernies”? Is that what they are calling Darien’s last old “dive bar” these days?

  • twilllllson

    Ahem. Rob Morrison?

