Rickards: Obama’s blunder; Trump’s gambit

By James G. Rickards on December 15, 2016 in James Rickards: The Macro View, Lead News, News, Opinion · 14 Comments

 

President Obama has conducted the most deleterious foreign policy of any U.S. president since Woodrow Wilson. This is not due just to a dead ambassador on the streets of Benghazi, a phony red line in Syria which led to 400,000 dead, two million wounded, and two million refugees, losing Egypt to Islamic radicals, or empowering a terrorist regime in Iran. Those developments alone are enough to rank Obama among the worst foreign policy presidents. Obama’s most egregious error is far worse – his inability to grasp the balance-of-power dynamics among the U.S., Russia and China. Yet, Obama’s blunder is Trump’s opening to rescue U.S. foreign policy from grave weakness, and restore U.S. leadership to the world.

There are three primary powers in the world – the U.S., Russia, and China. All other nations are secondary allies, or tertiary powers. In a three-power system, the object of foreign policy for a primary power is to align with one of others to the detriment of the third. A great power that does not pursue this policy becomes the victim of an alliance between the remaining two. Such an alliance need not be permanent; it can shift, as was the case with Nixon’s opening to China, which put Russia on the defensive and led eventually to the downfall of the Soviet Union.

This dynamic is not difficult to grasp. Adults playing the board game Risk know that while the game begins with six players, it quickly evolves to three survivors. At that point, it is imperative for two of the players to align and destroy the third by systematically attacking it, and refraining from attacking each other. The victim is quickly wiped from the board.

Of course, geopolitics is more complex than Risk. Players are rarely removed from the board; they are just temporarily advantaged or disadvantaged in pursuing their national goals. But, the three-power dynamics of two-against-one are fundamentally the same. Bismarck knew this. Kissinger knows it today. Obama does not.

Obama subscribed to a post-national globalist ideology, which finds no correlative in the real world outside of faculty lounges and Georgetown salons. In Obama’s worldview, nation states are a problem, not a solution. Global goals on issues like climate change, trade, the OECD’s world tax program, and the IMFs world money program require global institutions. Nation states are temporary impediments until global governance can be built through non-democratic transnational institutions.

Meanwhile, Russia and China never lost sight of their national interests. While their leaders dutifully attend the same multilateral venues as Obama, such as the G20, IMF, and regional summits, they persistently put Russia and China first. For Russia and China, the world is a dangerous place in which national interest is advanced ruthlessly; not Obama’s Kumbaya-laced globalist fantasy of one world order.

This hard-edged realism by Russia and China combined with a lack of realism by Obama has led to the worst possible outcome for the United States. Russia and China have become deeply intertwined and are building a durable alternative to the post-war dollar-based system dominated by the U.S.

These Russia-China initiatives include deepening cooperation through the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Asia Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the New Silk Road, and joint efforts in weapons systems and space.

Most threatening is that in the past ten years, Russia increased its gold reserves 203%, and China increased its gold reserves an estimated 570%. Such gold accumulations have no purpose other than to lay the foundation for a non-dollar based international monetary system. No great power has prevailed long without a great currency. When confidence in the dollar fails, U.S. power will fail with it.

Obama blundered because he allowed Russia and China to pursue the two-against-one dynamic leaving the U.S. as the odd man out. Fortunately it is not too late to reverse this dynamic. Signs from the new Trump administration are encouraging. Trump’s early actions and appointments suggest he understands the precarious position of the U.S., and is already moving to change the status quo.

Russia is a more natural ally of the U.S. than China. Russia is a parliamentary system, albeit with autocratic overtones; China is a Communist dictatorship. Russia has empowered the Orthodox Church in recent decades, while China is officially atheistic. Russia is encouraging population growth while China’s one child policy and sex-selective abortions resulted in the deaths of over twenty million girls. These cultural aspects – elections, Christianity, and family formation – provide Russia with a natural affinity to western nations. Russia is also superior to China militarily despite recent Chinese advances. That makes Russia the more desirable ally in any two-against-one scenario.

The most powerful argument for embracing Russia to checkmate China is energy. The U.S. and Russia are the two largest energy producers in the world. U.S. energy production is set to expand with the support of the Trump administration. Russian production will expand also based in part on initiatives led by Rex Tillerson of Exxon, soon to be Secretary of State. China has few oil and natural gas reserves and relies heavily on dirty forms of coal and some hydropower. The remainder of China’s energy needs is met through imports.

An energy alliance between the U.S. and Russia, supported by Saudi Arabia, could leave the Chinese economy and, by extension, the standing of the Communist Party of China, in jeopardy. That threat is enough to insure Chinese compliance with U.S. aims.

An emerging U.S.-Russian entente could also lead to the alleviation of western economic sanctions on Russia. This would open the door to an alliance between Germany and Russia. Those two economies have near perfect complementarity since Germany is technology rich and natural resource poor, while Russia is the opposite.

Isolation of Russia is a fool’s errand. Russia is the twelfth largest economy in the world, has the largest landmass of any country in the world, is a nuclear power, has abundant natural resources, and is a fertile destination for direct foreign investment. The Russian culture is highly resistant to outside pressure, but open to outside cooperation. Just as fifty years of U.S. sanctions failed to change Cuban behavior, U.S. sanctions will not change Russian behavior except for the worse. Engagement, not confrontation is the better course. The new Trump administration gets this.

U.S. voices such as John McCain, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are quick to say, “Russia is not our friend.” Why not? Could it be because President Obama publicly humiliated Vladimir Putin by saying he was, “like a bored kid in the back of the classroom”? Could it be because Obama proclaimed that Russia under Putin is “on the wrong side of history.” In fact, Putin’s sense of history goes back to Peter the Great. Obama’s does not seem to go back further than 1991.

Most of the tension in U.S. – Russia relations today stems from Russia’s invasions of Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014. But, Russia’s Crimean invasion should have come as no surprise. U.S. and British intelligence services and foreign NGOs destabilized the pro-Russian elected government in Kiev in early 2014 causing Ukrainian President Yanukovych to flee into exile in Russia.

Ukraine was always a bridge too far for NATO and EU membership. Better to leave Ukraine as quasi-neutral buffer between east and west than put its status in play. Ukraine has always been culturally divided. Now it is politically divided as well. Russia’s hand in Ukraine was forced by the shortsighted western interventions of Obama and David Cameron. Obama will soon leave the scene; Cameron already has. Putin is the last man standing, unsurprising for a man whose pursuits include martial arts and chess.

Fortunately it’s not too late to reestablish a balance of power that favors the United States. China is a rising regional hegemon that should be constrained. Russia is a natural ally that should be empowered. The U.S. has blundered in its foreign policy for the past eight years. A new Trump administration has an opportunity to reverse those blunders by building bridges to Russia, and it seems to be moving in that direction.

 

Darien’s James Rickards is the author of the New York Times best seller, The Road to Ruin (Portfolio 2016), and editor of Strategic Intelligence.

James G. Rickards

  • John V. Walsh

    Every high school boy hasconsidered this scenario and its motivation – a new Sino- Russian split.
    But Russia and .China would be foolish indeed to be drawn into this. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. It is hard to believe that Russia would make the same mistake of alienating China a second time.
    Very thin article.

    • Will

      Don’t think so, John. Putin’s overtures to Trump is in perfect keeping with his Swiss address in January 2009 just before Obama’s inauguration. Putin pleaded with the US to not “go down the road” Russia did. He even expressed that the world needed a “strong America.” It appears to be in the best interest for Russia that she allies herself with the US, a people that are more trustworthy, albeit a bit naive than most of the base evils of the world, than the historically treacherous Chinese. Americans will work to help the collaborative party keep agreements while the Chinese don’t understand the need to work to keep agreements as a national virtue. The problem Obama has created is that the world, Russia in particular, wonder if America has become dangerously fickle.

      • John V. Walsh

        China does not keep agreements?
        The US does? Like pushing NATO to the East. Like bombing Libya rather than just providing a no-fly zone, a lie which Putin said was the last straw for him.
        China was never an overseas colonial power even when it far outstripped the world in naval prowess in 1400. And China today has no occupying forces in foreign countries and no overseas military bases – unless you want to count a small resupply are in Djibouti where anti-piracy patrols replenish themselves.
        Which country is more treacherous? Which indeed.
        (“Treacherous”df is an interesting term to apply to the Chinese or to Orientals in general. I have not heard that since I was a kid.)
        China also says that she welcomes a strong America so long as America does not attack her. Same with Putin. No one wishes to offend America unnecessarily at this point in time.
        If and when we get to a truly multipolar world, the US will be invited to stay in its place as Russia and China evolve their own Monroe Doctrines for nearby regions where they need security, The Philippines is already beginning to understand this as is Malaysia. Others are beginning to follow.

    • Kiers

      don’t forget, Russia and china have fought small skirmish/war against each other.

      • John V. Walsh

        Yes, but not in a long time.
        China also fought a border skirmish with India which it won.
        It then withdrew and gave most (all?) of that land back to India.
        Mao told Kissinger about this and Kissinger asked why he did that.
        Mao said that the last time there was such a battle and China won, China did not behave magnanimously and that was mistake.
        Kissinger said last time? And Mao mentioned a battle fought many centuries ago. He had learned the lesson of the Treaty of Versailles from an experience long before the Treaty of Versailles.
        Very different from the Clintons and their successors who unlike Reagan did not behave magnanimously when the USSR collapsed. Reagan and Bush I promised to keep NATO out of Russia’s back yard and they did.
        The Clintons reversed that and began NATO’s march to the East. Their midget minded successors, Bush and Obama (and Hillary) reversed that policy.
        Treacherous, I would say.

  • ivaray

    Kudos. This article is perfect from the economic/geopolitical perspective; there are only three leading forces and all other countries or nations side with one of the economic hegemony: the USA, China, or Russia. This is how it is from “above”, but there is, also, a subtle dynamism from “bellow” that can be the subject to a local power equilibrium and affect the domination of the “Risk players” in charge.

    I’ll use the example from 1990s, the historically almost forgotten example of former Yugoslavia: in 1990 the Berlin Wall felt symbolically when despite the hegemonic powers the German nation reunited cancelling the fake divisions, and at the same time the cold war wall really felt across the former Yugoslavia falling into the worst nationalist war anyone had ever seen since the World War II. No hegemonic powers prepared themselves to deal with the “hot potatoes” of the Balkan soup. The happy economic and hegemonic project of the multi-religious and national federation of Yugoslavia turned overnight into the mystery of the gray zone, the “Bosnian hotpot”. Nowadays the mystery “gray zone” moved more Eastward to Ukraine, but how far will the gray zone go?

    If true that the economic global crisis might knock at the door of the major hegemonic wager, the US $, the bigger states in the USA may try to increase their local advantages that may increase their economic chances for survival such as Texas and Alaska, and some others. The hegemony has its “Risk players”, but it’s never clear when and how these players may be wiped out with unpredictable course of events and reactions to the existing crisis.

    In the article there are points I fully agree, and points I totally disagree, but the mastery of the geopolitical assessment is amazing and chillingly accurate: “An energy alliance between the U.S. and Russia, supported by Saudi Arabia, could leave the Chinese economy and, by extension, the standing of the Communist Party of China, in jeopardy.” Brilliant. I wish the world is so simple so it can maintain the troika.

    So, what it is that I totally disagree with?

  • notyranny

    Simple and Brilliant whereas the Obama/Leftist path is comprised of feebleminded people who are morally incapable of confronting and understanding evil. They are all sociopaths at heart-obsessed with their own tribal desires and utterly incapable of conferring justice or compassion on those outside their unstable tribe. If you are not one of them you are a lesser human and thus deserve to be treated in any way they see fit..

    • John V. Walsh

      The psychological view of the world leaves one ill equipped to deal with reality. That is why it is taught in our schools and lies at the heart of imperial culture. It is narcissistic and therefore cruel.
      You have absorbed that view quite well.

      • notyranny

        Can’t tell if you’re agreeing with me or not. Clarify if you like.

  • XJ4

    This is a pipe dream article with no basis in reality.

    Putin loathes the west from an ideological standpoint and he blames American hegemony for subverting the Soviet Union and bringing about its collapse.

    Russia will work together with China once it guarantees its economic sector will not be swallowed up by the Chinese.

    This is foolish foolish article and exactly what Putin wishes right wing Westerners to believe at their own peril.

  • ACMECorporations

    We have always been at war with EastAsia

  • Kanari

    A missing dynamic to this argument would be the detriment to the US if Germany/EU would integrate closer with Russia. IF the EU could manage to not implode, and instead reform with support of the Russians, it might empower the EU to try to break their vassalage bondage with the US. This in turn would make the US more of a regional power in its hemisphere. Imagine an integrated post SilkRoad2 world.

    A large factor against EU/Russian integration is history, there is a lot of baggage of suspicion, cultural differences and fear between its peoples.

  • Xi Chen

    I didn’t comment anything the first time I read this but the author keep posting this on twitter that I really can’t keep quiet any longer.

    US and Russia are as different as night and day, to say they are natural allies is insulting history, Russia has a long and glorious history and a very strong national identity, and a communist past, in many ways they are so much more similar to China taking away race and religion. The author seems to have no basic understanding of the long history of Russia and China, plus their current realities, and seems to not know much of the not so short history between Russia and United States. Russia is the remain of the former USSR that collapsed at the hands of US efforts, and Putin resents that very much, like any leader from a country with a long and glorious history would. This is regardless of Obama’s foreign policies, not to say that he is a genius in this area.

    Russia;s core interest is in Europe, where most of its population and economic activities are, their main obstacle of securing border and recovering what they believe to be their rightful territories will be NATO and US. Unless US wants to concede the entire eastern Europe back to Russia but at what gain?? Seriously. Russia is not going to turn against China, there is benefit. They dont have a border dispute, Russian economy currently is heavily reliant on Chinese import of their energy and Russia generates at least 2billion every year just from Chinese tourism and the number is increasing. Why would you go against your growing market and incur an insecure border just so that you can hang out with the US, who caused the collapse of the USSR in the first place, that sounds arrogant and almost racist frankly. Yeah Russia and Germany’s economy could be complementary and so are Russia and CHina’s, very much so in fact. It is only some arrogant Americans who think they know the best and continue to screw up everywhere in the world. Plus just on the energy issue alone, how exactly are US and Russia’s interests aligned since they are both producers and competitors?? US obviously started a few wars to gain control of oil, and what exactly make Russia a friend in this arena? Is the author really so naive to believe they will collude after destroying one of their biggest potential client, that is China. This is laughable. I can’t help but to detect the biased racist and cultural undertone in this article, that China is just so different and detestable because it is of different race, religion and political system.

    We can transition into a muliti polar world peacefully if US is willing to give its pipe dream of directing everyone according to its own will. If there is indeed will be a conflict, I can guarantee you Russia will not side with US, the most they will do is not to do anything and let US and China flight it out, and you better just hope they have not already aligned with China to change the current world order, which has already caused a lot of pains and hatreds all over the world.

  • Xi Chen

    wow and my comment was deleted, I guess I need to start my own news website soon.

