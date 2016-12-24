Christmas: Darien churches offer worship schedules for the holiday

Christ Community Church: 988 Post Road, Darien, 655-0318

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 5:00PM-7:00PM

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church: 1864 Post Road, Darien, 655-1456

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday

3 p.m *. — Children’s Service with primary choir (Especially for children birth — third grade. Note: This service is heavily attended. Please arrive early for seating.)

5 p.m.* — Family Holy Eucharist with junior choir (Especially for children fourth grade and above. Note: This service is heavily attended. Please arrive early for seating.)

7:30 p.m. — Festival Holy Eucharist (7 p.m. music for organ, brass, and choir)

10 p.m. — Festival Holy Eucharist (10 p.m. music for organ, brass, and choir)

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day, Sunday, 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist with organ and violin

Jan. 1 — First Sunday after Christmas, 8 and 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist. No Come As You Are Contemporary service.

*Childcare provided at services with an asterisk.

St. John R.C. Church: 1986 Post Road, Darien, 655-1145

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — 4 p.m., Children’s Mass, Church; 5 p.m., Mass, Center; 6 p.m., Mass, Church; 9:30 p.m., Lessons and carols, Church; 10 p.m. Mass, Church.

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day, Sunday, 8 a.m., Mass, Church; 10 a.m., Mass, Church; 11:30 a.m., Mass, Church

First Congregational Church of Darien: 14 Brookside Road, Darien, 655-0491

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — Children’s Services, 2:30 p.m.and 4 p.m., family service, 5:30 p.m., service of Lessons and Carols, 10 p.m. (featuring a Musical Prelude beginning at 9:30 p.m.)

Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Sunday — Service of hymns and poetry, 10 a.m.

Darien United Methodist Church: 345 Middlesex Road, Darien, 655-1469

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — 5 p.m, family service, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Sunday — 10 a.m. worship

St. Thomas More R.C. Church: 374 Middlesex Road, Darien, 655-3303

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — 4 p.m., Mass (Parish Hall); 4 p.m., Mass (Church); 6 p.m. Family Mass, 10 p.m.; Mass (Choir)

Dec. 25 — Christmas, Sunday — 7:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m., Mass; 10 a.m., Family Mass; 11:30 a.m., Mass. No 5:15 p.m. Mass.

The United Church of Rowayton: 210 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton, 866-1415

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — Worship services at 4 and 11 p.m. The Reverend John Livingston will deliver the message “ Light for the World” at both services. Scripture reading: Luke 2:1-20 and Isaiah 9:2, 6 and 60:1-2.

Dec. 25 — Christmas, Sunday — Worship service at 10:15 a.m. The Reverend John Livingston will deliver the message “ A Great Light – Joy to the World.” Scripture reading: Psalm 98; Isaiah 9:2-7 and John 1:1-14. John Livingston, Pastor; Marsha Hall, Director of Music; and Judi Livingston, Children’s Choir Director.

Talmadge Hill Community Church: 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien, 966-2314

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — 5 p.m. and 10 p.m Christmas Eve worship

Dec. 24 — Christmas Day, Sunday — 9 a.m. one service of worship, no Sunday School

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day, Sunday — 9 a.m. one service of worship, no Sunday School

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church: 5 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 966-3913

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, Saturday — The Rev. Dr. Derrick T. Fallon will preside over the family service and Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Dr. Jonathan Yaeger will perform at the organ and lead the choir. The choir is singing three pieces:

“Mary Had a Baby”, arranged by William Dawson, with Amy Miller performing a soprano solo; Sussex Carol (“On Christmas Night, I’ll Christians Sing”); and a

Wexford Carol (“Good People All,This ChristmasTime”). The service will end in time for worshippers to join the town for New Canaan’s annual Christmas Caroling on God’s Acre, just outside the front doors of St. Michael’s, at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 — Christmas, Sunday — 10:00 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. There will be no Sunday School that day.