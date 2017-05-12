Darien Times

Editorial: No more

By Susan Shultz on May 12, 2017

No more.

No more heroin.

No more trying heroin for the first time.

No more chasing that high.

No more believing you can achieve it again, because you can’t.

No more turning a blind eye to what is right in front of us.

No more fearing for our children’s futures.

No more thinking middle school is “too young” to think about it.

No more parents ignoring the signs.

No more “it’s not my kid.”

No more hiding the problem.

No more thinking the addiction is under control.

No more justifying it’s “only snorting.”

No more friends selling friends this deathly poison.

No more hiding the problem.

No more tears when it is too late.

No more ignorance.

No more protecting the image.

No more friendship that’s defined by misguided loyalty.

No more Darien young people dying.

No more wishing we’d seen the signs in time.

No more ignoring deals being made on town and school property.

No more obituaries about the untimely death of a young adult.

No more denial.

No more heroin.

No more.

  • Holly Jespersen

    Thank you, Susan for addressing this head on.

  • twilllllson

    The fundamental insight about heroin–the tip of the spear, if you’re a parent–is that it can kill your kid in an instant and with no opportunity for you to intervene or even see it coming; the near-literal equivalent of a loaded handgun, and as swift and unforeseen as stepping off a curb directly into the path of a bus.

    It can kill your kid the first and only time he or she decides, on a whim, to try it. And it is spectacularly addicting: Using heroin can go from a whim to an absolute necessity in days, not years.

    It’s dangerous for any of us to assume that our kids, of any age, understand these simple facts, even if we think it amounts to common sense. We teach them how to ride a bike and cross a street. We have to teach them this, and we have to talk about it.

  • Alex Kid

    No more doctors carelessly prescribing.

    No more parents leaving their perscription behind the mirror.

    Abuse doesn’t start when an adolescent picks up a needle… It starts when big Pharma churns out literal tons of violently dangerous and addictive drugs every day for profit. Heroin has been placed as a schedule 1 narcotic, which means that it is meant to serve no medicinal use what so ever, yet we have duplicated it’s alkaloids, and synthesized a guilt free pop-able form. These Pharma Giants are backed by the government, politicians, and wealthy organizations, all benefiting from their success . Our country is fighting the wrong war on drugs, and until that changes… We will keep loosing lives. It’s as simple as that.

    I’m not saying heroin doesn’t have medicinal benefits. Because it absolutely does. But you have synthetics like fetynol which is 100x more powerful that heroin.. Why do we need this?

    I am also not taking the fault out of the hands of the youth.. I have lost many friends to heroin.. Basically two a year since I graduated high school. This is an epidemic that needs to be addressed..

  • Jim Mandel

    Parents: It is time to step up and act like Parents. Ask questions. Check up and check in. Our job is not to be friends with our children. It is to protect them . Even when they don’t like it. Kids don’t just try heroin on a whim. This starts with marijuana. Then moves to pills. Then to heroin. Marijuana is not nothing. Let’s stop these dealers who are targeting our children.

    • twilllllson

      Respectfully, it starts with alcohol. And that’s a truth that most of us don’t like to face, since alcohol is our legal and socially acceptable “drug of choice.” Alcohol is undeniably a bigger problem–in terms of mortality and social costs–than heroin, marijuana, or any other contraband you could name, and the numbers support that. I’m not on an anti-alcohol crusade by any stretch, but to leave it out of the conversation is to minimize it, and that’s dangerous.

  • Concernedand Notblind

    A great way to end it would have been “Stop pretending heroin isn’t a Darien problem.” Respectfully to previous comment about deflecting problem to parents (agreed many addicted themselves) or big pharma (seriously, big pharma? Alcohol bigger than pharma…), the problem lies at home.

