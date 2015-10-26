Thirty years later: The dark side of Darien still haunts

The following allegations were never tried in a court of law and are the word of the accuser only. The name of the accuser, Mary, is changed to protect her identity.

“The scary thing is I don’t even know if it was something he would remember if it didn’t complicate his life.”

Mary was a 15-year-old Darien High School student when she made a seemingly innocuous decision that would affect her for the rest of her life — she took a ride home from a popular older student.

She’d relive that night 30 years later when a story was posted this past September on social media about the person she alleges attacked her, Alex Kelly, and his new job as a skydiving instructor.

Comments were made on a Darien-based Facebook page questioning the veracity of Kelly’s accusers. References were made to “buyers’ remorse.” Some said “no one really got hurt.” The comments upset Mary so much she came out publicly as a victim for the first time by replying to the comments on Facebook, only to be ridiculed on the later-deleted thread.

“It made me feel dirty, like you guys just want your happy little website,” she said.

Mary said it took her back to where it started.

It took years for Mary to go to the police. Her statement was never used in court. Kelly was convicted in 1997 of rape and spent 10 years in prison. He was released for good behavior in 2007.

In response to a request for comment on this story, Kelly submitted the following quote to The Darien Times:

“If anyone approaches you with an allegation, please encourage them to go directly to the police. I have nothing to hide, and while it may sell papers, it would be futile to try and defend myself in the media. If you decide to print this, I would appreciate it if you print my quote in its entirety.”

The beginning

It was 1985. According to Mary, Darien teen culture at the time was one of excess.

“Everyone was drinking and doing coke, and there was very little supervision. Parents were always out of town,” she said.

Mary said she had a few drinks at a local party with her classmates and was late for curfew. Her ride had departed with other friends to further carry on the partying elsewhere.

Mary needed a ride home. And a good-looking, popular older student offered her one.

They hadn’t gone far in the trip before, Mary alleges, Alex Kelly put her in a choke hold and sexually assaulted her.

There was no attempt at flirtation that she rejected, Mary recently told The Darien Times.

“No kiss. No holding your hand. Just such hatred,” she said.

After the alleged rape, Mary said she was hysterical. Kelly dropped her off on the side of the road near Wee Burn Country Club where she faced a mile-long walk home without any underwear.

At the time of the incident, Mary’s parents were self-absorbed in a contentious divorce. She couldn’t tell her boyfriend at the time because he idolized Kelly as a star athlete. She said she told one friend the next day. That person told Kelly’s girlfriend, which resulted in his girlfriend at the time confronting Mary about making a pass at him. Mary says he covered his tracks.

Following that night, Mary stopped going to school rather than face her alleged attacker.

“Every time I saw him, I’d head in the other direction,” she said.

Mary started driving to Weed Beach instead of school. She began self-medicating with alcohol and becoming uncharacteristically rebellious. She still attended social events, and according to a statement she gave to police years later, Kelly would taunt her if he saw her out in social circles, calling her names. At one point he made a joke that what he did damaged her so much she should be wearing an “Out of order” sign over her head, according to the statement she gave police.

Rape: the facts, the figures, the help

Left Darien behind, but not the pain

As her parents noticed the change in behavior, they sent Mary away to school. In the meantime, two other young women accused Kelly of rape in 1986. He was to start a trial when he disappeared and remained a fugitive until 1995.

In the meantime, Mary’s downward spiral continued. She met other “dysfunctional kids” at the school upstate and latched on to them.

“I felt like I fit in there. I started starving myself. Every three hours I would count out 20 Cheerios. Soon I began to eat them and spit them out,” she said.

As Mary’s weight plummeted, the school felt she needed more help then they could provide.

“I wouldn’t’ go back to Darien,” she said.

Instead, Mary headed to Oregon to live with her father, who traveled 50% of the time. During this period, she became more “goth,” dying her hair black. She still suffered from eating disorders.

“It was a lost, desperate, crazy time,” she said.

Finally, Mary said, her father sent her to a psychiatrist.

“Therapy got me my life back,” she said.

Mary finally told her parents about the rape — two years later.

“They were dumbfounded. They were in such a heated divorce at the time and felt ridiculously guilty,” she said.

Following therapy, Mary worked to get her GED and addressed her eating disorders.

“I was trying to get control back in my life. It’s not about food, it’s about control,” she said.

Trying to move on

Eventually Mary enrolled in a university, and got married. During this time, however, despite getting herself on the right track, the mystery of Kelly’s whereabouts was a constant dread hanging over her.

“I was scanning every room I went into, looking around for any possible threat,” Mary said.

When Kelly finally surrendered to the authorities after being discovered in Switzerland, things didn’t get much better for Mary. She was married by then to a straight-laced Naval officer who was unaware of the rape. However, when Kelly returned to face charges, Mary was subpoenaed to testify, forcing her to tell her husband what happened.

She said her then-husband was far from supportive. Instead, “it caused a strain,” Mary said.

“All of a sudden he kind of pushed me away. He wasn’t equipped to deal with it. I felt he was repulsed by me,” she said.

Mary said she felt she was losing control again.

“He had a misogynist mentality and was verbally abusive,” she alleged.

The marriage ended after five years when Mary alleges her ex-husband pushed her into a wall and spit in her face.

Kelly returns

In 1995, 10 years after she alleges she was attacked, Mary would tell a Darien Police Detective what happened.

“I was really taken aback and I didn’t really know what to do because his grabbing was starting to hurt,” she told Det. Ron Bussell, according to the statement obtained by The Darien Times.

“And I don’t know why I didn’t scream or kick or tell him to get off me. I just didn’t think there was any point. I mean there’s a state champ wrestler and at that point, I was either 15 or 16. I was just — I didn’t know what was going on. I just — I was confused and it happened so fast. It happened so fast that it almost, when I look back, it’s like I can see it in slow motion. You know, and he pretty much pinned down my arms. He had my arms pinned down. And I remember when he was having sex with me, he kept trying to hit my head harder, not with his hand or anything, but with the motion,” she said, according to the police statement.

After she left her husband, she got a restraining order against him and would endure a long, drawn out custody battle that forced Mary into bankruptcy. Her ex-husband used the rape as evidence against Mary’s stability as a parent during proceedings.

In 2000, Mary met a man, now her husband who helped her to continue to fight for custody. At one point during Mary’s constant eating disorders, she had gotten down to 88 pounds.

Det. Bussell recently told The Darien Times he could not comment on the veracity of Mary’s statement because it was never used in court. However, he did say that young women never reporting a sexual assault or rape is a frequent occurrence.

Today

It was only a year ago that Mary came out of “hiding” to accept her first Facebook friend request from Darien.

Mary does have one regret — that she did not publicly support the accusers who pressed charges — but at the time, she did not have the kind of family support they did.

As for young women who have been raped or assaulted, Mary has some advice — tell someone.

“It’s going to fester inside. It’s going to grow into such a dark place you don’t have the ability to understand or handle. You will self destruct,” she said.

“You have to talk to someone. Whether it’s to find a guidance counselor or someone. I understand people don’t want to press charges,” she said.

The rape victim who did press charges had the “whole town turn against her,” Mary said.

Adrienne Bak, one of the women who pressed charges against Kelly, echoed Mary’s guilt in comments to the Observer this past April for a story called “Isn’t It Time to Speak Up About Sex-Assault Allegers Who Don’t Cooperate With Police?”



“‘But I’m in total disagreement with people who say: Don’t go to the police. You have to go to the police. First, the police will protect you and help you emotionally and physically. Secondly, you can prevent another rape from happening.’” she told writer Sheila Weller.

According to the Observer, in the five days after her rape, during which Bak was making up her mind about going to the police, Kelly committed another violent rape and that second victim did report it to the police.

‘Waiting was such a mistake!” she says today. “I feel ashamed and embarrassed—imagine my guilt!—that I waited. If I’d gone to the police immediately, Hillary (the first name of the second woman) might not have been a victim. Hillary went to the police right away. She made it easy for me to also press charges. Hillary was the hero,’” Weller reports Bak said.

Fast forward to the present and for the most part, Mary said, things today are much better. She put her custody battle behind her. She lives in a small town, with a very “Mayberry” vibe with her husband — and their marriage is a good one.

“My husband is so understanding and supportive. My kids are healthy and happy. Everything is good,” she said.

Despite that, lingering effects still appear, including flare-ups of her eating disorder and nightmares — always the nightmares.

“It just doesn’t end after the incident. Or a year later. There’s no closure,” Mary said.

In the end, Mary has come to grips with one thing.

“I don’t care who believes it at this point. I know what happened. He knows what happened,” Mary said.

And she says there’s only one reason she’s tell her story today.



Like Bak, she urges other victims to not remain silent.

“I just want any other girl this happens to go to someone — and get help,” Mary said.

