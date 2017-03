FIGURE SKATING

Eleven-year-old Caitlin Chan came in eighth in the nation at the Pre-Bronze level after competing at the 2014 National Solo Dance Championships in Colorado Springs, CO recently.

Chan qualified by finishing third in the Eastern Region.

Only the top six skaters from the Eastern, Midwestern, and Pacific Coast regions qualify to compete.

Chan is coached by Ekaterina Gvozdkova, a former world-class Russian figure skater.

Her parents are Jessica Yep-Chan and Paul Chan.