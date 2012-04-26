Occupy Darien organizer pleads guilty to lesser charges

The organizer of Occupy Darien pleaded guilty to reduced charges of disorderly conduct Monday, down from her previous charges of seven misdemeanors stemming from two separate arrests in December.

Margaret Rague, who organized a sparsely-attended Darien version of the Occupy protests that have popped up around the country was also fined $500 for the charges.

Her Christmas-week Occupy Darien protest drew about a dozen people over a two day period — at times there were more Darien Police officers than protesters

Rague, 61, was first arrested Dec. 3, by Darien Police on a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, creating a public disturbance, interfering with an officer and refusal to be fingerprinted, after an incident on the Post Road.

Police said that Rague smelled of alcohol and was walking in the middle of the road, although she was not charged with any alcohol-related offenses.

Rague was arrested for the second time in January after turning herself in at the Darien Police station. She was charged with breach of peace, interference with a police investigation and resisting arrest following a Dec. 14 incident at local restaurant Papa Joe’s.

During Rague’s police processing in January, she refused to be fingerprinted and was additionally charged with that. The last time she was arrested by Darien Police she also refused to be fingerprinted.

Rague’s attorney, Mark Sherman, told The Darien Times that “this comes with the territory of organizing protests.”

“Margaret is relieved and grateful for this deal and looks forward to putting all this behind her,” he said.

Rague has been outspoken following her arrests about “false arrests” by the Darien Police Department and being targeted due to her role in organizing Occupy Darien.

Following the January arrest, Rague took to the Occupy Darien Facebook page to vent about her concerns.

“Imagine this, no arrest by the Darien Police for 23 years, where I have peacefully resided in this town. I organize Occupy Darien and they arrest me twice,” she wrote.

Darien Police Capt. Fred Komm previously told The Darien Times her two arrests are unrelated.

“All incidents are mutually exclusive of each other,” Komm said during a press briefing last year. “We have a substantial amount of evidence to support both charges when she was arrested.”

On the Facebook page, Rague said the police told her the second arrest would be related to a refusal of medical services despite her clean bill of health from the doctor.

Rague also said the second arrest involved her being “manacled” in front by police, being forced onto a stretcher and her body being cinched with belts.

Rague added that the police “shoved me against a wall into a cop who got an erection on my back.”

She also said her “painfully arthritic fingers” make it impossible to fingerprint her.

Papa Joe’s owner, Joe Rivieccio, described the incident at his restaurant in detail to The Darien Times in a previous article, saying that Rague’s incident took over two and a half hours at his restaurant on Dec. 14, beginning inside and continuing outside.

He said Rague complained of illness but refused medical attention, and said he suspected the incident was more politically motivated than anything else.

Rivieccio described the scene as a “circus.”

He said the first responders, including the police, Darien EMS-Post 53 and paramedics were “highly patient” and professional in dealing with Rague.

Despite her accusations against the Darien Police, Sherman said any civil suit filed against the department by Rague “would be unlikely.”

