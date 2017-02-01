Darien Times
Highlights
Latest Entries

HAN Network Latest Videos

CT Pulse: State Sen. Tony Hwang talks immigration ban, Connecticut budget, more

On Wednesday. Feb. 1, State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) stops by to talk issues facing Connecticut and his take on President Donald Trump’s executive order…

HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 1

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 1

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

Connecticut Sports Talk, January 31

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors. On…

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 31

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

HAN Arts & Leisure: SAG surprises, Oscars and ‘In Memoriam’

HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events…

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 30

Food delivery driver attacked, Officer involved shooting upstate and more.

Connecticut Sports Talk, January 19

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors. On…

Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

As the Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association gets ready for its expo and its 47th annual banquet, while marking the 50th anniversary of its founding, CFFA…

Choose Love: Scarlett Lewis shares her journey, her formula for forgiveness

Scarlett Lewis, mom of a Sandy Hook victim, will share her journey of peace and healing.

News & Features
  • Sign up for Email Alerts
  • Recent Comments
Sign up for Email Alerts

Sign up for our Online Today email newsletter

The list is growing! Join the hundreds of Darien residents who already receive our daily newsletter. You'll get the latest news, sports, events, features and much more delivered daily to your inbox from The Darien Times.
* indicates required
Select the notifications you would like to receive
Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress