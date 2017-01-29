Darien Times

-
Help the DCA plan for the future — take its survey
The Darien Community Association is working to create a strategic plan with a clear direction…
School district accused of violating student’s special education rights
A family has filed a complaint with Schools Superintendent Dan Brenner against Shirley Klein, assistant…
Martorella: Middle school malaise
Ah middle school. That time between the innocence of childhood and the confidence of high…
The Center unveils new campaign, Reveal to Heal
The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education (The Center) presented a new awareness campaign, Reveal to Heal, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m., at The Center.
Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announces grants to benefit area nonprofits
Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has announced the recipients of their current grant-making cycle. $1,910,263 was awarded to 74 organizations.
Wood’s Hartford Current: Challenges lie ahead in state government
On Jan. 4, the 2017 legislative session, began debating issues in Hartford that are of…
New Boy Scout STEM venture crew formed in Darien
The Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust, chartering organization for Darien’s Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout…
Conservation, fly tying topics of next Nutmeg TU meeting
Anglers and conservationists will get an update on local conservation efforts and learn an early-season…
Darien Arts Center offers many visual arts opportunities
Nestled at the back of the Darien Town Hall and the Mather Center exists the…
January 28, 2017
Martorella: Middle school malaise
January 27, 2017
Wood’s Hartford Current: Challenges lie ahead in state government
January 27, 2017
The Center unveils new campaign, Reveal to Heal
January 27, 2017
Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announces grants to benefit area nonprofits
January 27, 2017
Home care worker under investigation for forged checks
January 24, 2017
Police: Home care worker under investigation for forged checks in Darien
January 29, 2017
School district accused of violating student’s special education rights
January 27, 2017
January 29, 2017
The Conscious Cook: Sunny side of the street
January 27, 2017
Curtain Call: Beckett’s masterpiece at Long Wharf
January 22, 2017
Test Drive — Looking back on 2016: Part I
January 23, 2017
Did I Say That? Life-skills from my mother
