Darien Times
Highlights
Latest Entries

HAN Network Latest Videos

founders-walk

HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 29

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

Brien McMahon's Aaron McKeithan and Norwalk's Peter Kotulsky prepare for the tip-off to start the Norwalk Holiday Tournament final on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. — Joshua Fisher photo

HAN On Demand: Brien McMahon vs. Norwalk boys basketball

Our boys basketball 2016-17 premier doubleheader is capped off with a Norwalk city rivalry game — a fitting conclusion to the Norwalk Holiday Tournament. You can…

han-network-basketball

HAN On Demand: Joel Barlow vs. Capital Prep boys basketball

Boys basketball makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut with a doubleheader from the Norwalk Holiday Tournament featuring Joel Barlow and Capital Prep. You can watch…

osbornedale

HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 28

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

Darien's Jake Kirby protects the puck in an early season boys hockey game against New Canaan at the Darien Ice Rink on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. Kriby scored the first goal in Darien's 8-0 win. — Scott Mullin photo

HAN On Demand: Darien vs. New Canaan boys ice hockey

One of the fiercest rivalries in Connecticut takes to the ice live (or on-demand) on the HAN Network. New Canaan “hosts” Darien in a non-conference Division…

Darien and New Canaan ice hockey always packs the Darien Ice Rink — as seen in this shot from one of last year's clashes between the longtime rivals. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

This week on HAN: Ice hockey and hoops

It’s “vacation week” in Connecticut but we’re not going to miss any news or Darien-New Canaan matchups. And we’ll get the treat of a crosstown Norwalk…

Darien and Greenwich line up before the FCIAC boys hockey championship at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. They'll meet again for the Connecticut Division I championship in New Haven .

Live: Greenwich at Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls ice hockey

Girls ice hockey makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut as the Stamford-Westhill-Staples co-op hosts the Greenwich Cardinals at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. Watch the…

trumbull-police

HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 22

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

silver-hill-medications

Silver Hill Hospital: Locking up medications this season

This holiday season, when having a house full of people, it can be hectic keeping track of where everyone is at all times. Dr. Eric…

route35

HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 21

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

News & Features
  • Sign up for Email Alerts
  • Recent Comments
Sign up for Email Alerts

Sign up for our Online Today email newsletter

The list is growing! Join the hundreds of Darien residents who already receive our daily newsletter. You'll get the latest news, sports, events, features and much more delivered daily to your inbox from The Darien Times.
* indicates required
Select the notifications you would like to receive
Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress