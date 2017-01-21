Darien Times

-
Darien residents donate to Person-to-Person
Darien residents Rory Callahan, Tim Stisser and John Novak hosted “Christmas Cocktails for Person-to-Person” last…
-
Climate change vigil in Fairfield Sunday
People of all faiths will gather Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s…
-
DCA lecture series continues with EU Expert
Gregory Maniatis, Senior Fellow at the Migration Policy Institute will be the speaker for the…
-
Darien residents win top national math awards
Thousands of students across the nation apply their problem-solving skills in the annual Mathematical Association…
-
Coastal storm Sunday could bring heavy precipitation, strong winds
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is warning Connecticut residents of a significant coastal storm…
-
Darien Historical Society announces upcoming events
Presentation on Vincent Colyer — American artist and humanitarian Art historian, author and former Darien…
-
‘The Dollhouse’ author to speak at the library
The Darien Library will welcome Fiona Davis, author of The Dollhouse, on Tuesday, Jan. 31…
-
Intervale drainage project frustrates neighbors in Darien
Darien residents have expressed a growing frustration with a drainage project that has been a…
-
Darien residents donate to Person-to-Person
Darien residents Rory Callahan, Tim Stisser and John Novak hosted “Christmas Cocktails for Person-to-Person” last…
-
DCA lecture series continues with EU Expert
Gregory Maniatis, Senior Fellow at the Migration Policy Institute will be the speaker for the…
-
Darien residents win top national math awards
Thousands of students across the nation apply their problem-solving skills in the annual Mathematical Association…
-
Darien Historical Society announces upcoming events
Presentation on Vincent Colyer — American artist and humanitarian Art historian, author and former Darien…
-
January 19, 2017
Editorial: They’re on— a look at the journey of permanent field lights in Darien
-
January 12, 2017
-
January 21, 2017
Darien residents donate to Person-to-Person
-
January 18, 2017
-
January 19, 2017
Darien man arrested for DWI, speeding
-
January 18, 2017
-
January 20, 2017
Darien residents win top national math awards
-
January 19, 2017
-
January 21, 2017
Twins Judy and Joy: What’s new? Healthier food
-
January 21, 2017
The Reel Dad chooses his Oscar nominees
-
January 14, 2017
Test Drive: Hyundai’s luxury sedan, the Genesis G90
-
January 17, 2017
Did I Say That? Up north, with the ‘real’ people
- Sign up for Email Alerts
- Recent Comments
- January 20, 2017 John Sini — Ironically, the heavy lifting to create the template was done several years ago by Westport's administration for the Staples High...
- January 19, 2017 Tom Wilson — I would love to know how many hours the superintendent spent focused on this issue since he arrived in town....
- January 19, 2017 kabman — Very poor article
- January 11, 2017 seriously? — This is one of the best ideas yet coming from our new administration. It directly offers a SOLUTION to...
- January 10, 2017 Liz Mao — As a resident of Holly Lane who endured both the construction of the new Darien High School and then the...