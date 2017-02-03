Darien Times

-
Darien Police rescue missing teenage boater from broken-down boat
Darien Police Marine Division rescued a teen from a broken-down boat on Wednesday night after…
-
Obituary: Bridget Lyons McGuire, 41, Darien High grad, Irish step-dancing champion
Bridget Lyons McGuire, 41, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2017 surrounded by her loving family…
-
Part 2: How they live here — the challenges of the not so wealthy in wealthy Darien
The following article was the lead story in the most recent issue of the Neirad,…
-
Darien Arts Center to hold smartphone photo contest fundraiser
The Darien Arts Center is announcing the return of its smartphone photography contest fundraiser, Pic…
-
Olive Hauser, Darien Human Services director, set to retire after 26 years
Olive Hauser has only had two jobs since college. Hauser worked for the Department…
-
What does 06820 mean to you? New campaign talks Darien teen drinking.
In Darien we value education, celebrate our successes, and are compassionate in times of…
-
Eating Disorder Awareness Month: Experts at Silver Hill talk with HAN
Throughout February, HAN will feature interviews with the treatment team at Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorders Program.
-
King School focuses on developing young minds
Sponsored Content: Decisions about early childhood education are not always easy for parents. Questions about…
-
Darien Police rescue missing teenage boater from broken-down boat
Darien Police Marine Division rescued a teen from a broken-down boat on Wednesday night after…
-
Obituary: Bridget Lyons McGuire, 41, Darien High grad, Irish step-dancing champion
Bridget Lyons McGuire, 41, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2017 surrounded by her loving family…
-
Part 2: How they live here — the challenges of the not so wealthy in wealthy Darien
The following article was the lead story in the most recent issue of the Neirad,…
-
Darien Arts Center to hold smartphone photo contest fundraiser
The Darien Arts Center is announcing the return of its smartphone photography contest fundraiser, Pic…
-
January 31, 2017
Letter: Affirmative action is not racism
-
January 28, 2017
-
February 2, 2017
King School focuses on developing young minds
-
February 1, 2017
-
February 3, 2017
Darien Police rescue missing teenage boater from broken-down boat
-
February 2, 2017
Darien Police Commission names Captain Ray Osborne new chief of police
-
January 29, 2017
The Conscious Cook: Sunny side of the street
-
February 3, 2017
Reel Dad: Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore
-
January 30, 2017
Year in Review II: Luxury by Hyundai
-
January 31, 2017
Did I Say That? The squirrel apocalypse
- Sign up for Email Alerts
- Recent Comments
- February 2, 2017 Catherine Zezima Watson — Congratulations, Andrew! I am so very proud of you, but not actually surprised. You were driven even back in 5th...
- February 1, 2017 Ignacio Dotto — Walk with God Peter.
- January 31, 2017 Gray Liddell — James Webb, former Senator from Virginia said this in a 2010 WSJ opinion piece, 'Diversity and the Myth of White...
- January 31, 2017 Darien Resident — How did the driver not see anything? Was he checking his phone? Seriously, she was wearing reflective gear,...
- January 30, 2017 Julie — Shirley Klein is a consummate special ed administrator. She is child first, 100% of the time. What is so troubling...