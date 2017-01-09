Darien Times
HAN Arts & Leisure: Golden Globes recap and movie reviews

Sally, Steve and the ‘Reel Dad’ return to talk movie and television awards.

han-network-basketball

Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 1 Winter

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated eight male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 1 of the 2016-2017 winter sports…

condo-fire

HAN Connecticut News, Monday, Jan. 9

Condo fire in Milford, Norwalk women dies after getting pinned by car, Multi-car crash over weekend, more.

Danbury's Judah James and Marcus Fox flank Westhill's Nathanial Jefferson, who all await a rebound in the 2016 FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship at Fairfield Warde High School on March 3. — Dave Stewart photo

The week on HAN: Hoops, hockey and much more

The holidays are over and 2017 is in full swing this week at HAN Network and in Connecticut winter sports. All of our studio shows…

The Shake Shack located in Westpost, CT

Live at 12: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 6

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

mountainside-hearing

HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 5

Neighbors come out to oppose rehab facility, Man attempts to steal fire truck, Child porn charges in Westport, front pages preview, more.

han-network-basketball

HAN On Demand: Ridgefield at Stamford girls basketball

Defending FCIAC girls basketball champion Stamford hosts Ridgefield in a big FCIAC basketball matchup on HAN Network. You can watch the game live on Wednesday, Jan….

CT-Pulse-Logo

Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks State of the State, local politics and top stories of 2016

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, CT Pulse focuses on Gov. Dannel Malloy’s State of the State Address and breaks down the latest news out of Hartford….

heroin-crack

HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 4

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand…

HAN-FCIAC-boys-basketball-semifinal-Trumbull-Westhill-03012016

HAN On Demand: Bridgeport Central at Westhill boys basketball

Defending FCIAC boys basketball champion Westhill hosts Bridgeport Central in boys basketball in the first live game on HAN Network in 2017. You can watch…

