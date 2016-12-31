Darien Times

-
Fatal accident closes I-95 north in Westport Saturday morning
11 a.m. — I95 northbound in Westport remains closed Saturday morning between exit 17 and…
-
Town of Darien’s public works schedules Christmas tree pickup by area
The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program according…
-
Police: Stamford woman booked for possession, hospitalized
A Stamford woman was arrested for possession of narcotics and related paraphernalia as well as…
-
[Slideshow] Darien Shake Shack set to open on Monday, Jan. 2
Shake Shack will officially open on Monday, Jan. 2, bringing one of the nation’s most popular burger chains to the center of Darien
-
ObituaryL Phillip A. Raymond, Sr., long-time former Darien resident
Phillip A. Raymond, Sr., 78, a long time resident of Darien and a more recent…
-
Donate prom gear to those in need at The Depot
Connecticut Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents, Inc. (CAFAP) is a statewide nonprofit organization providing…
-
NEWSFLASH: Darien’s Education Cost Sharing grant cut nearly in half by state
First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was notified Thursday that Darien’s Education Cost Sharing Grant was cut…
-
2016 Top stories #8 – State aid for education in Darien sees cuts
The budget sessions in Hartford this past year were tumultuous, contentious, and challenging as state…
-
December 29, 2016
Walsh’s Wonderings — Accepting Alexa
-
December 29, 2016
-
December 28, 2016
Locally-owned business are the difference in Darien
-
December 27, 2016
-
December 31, 2016
Police: Stamford woman booked for possession, hospitalized
-
December 29, 2016
-
December 30, 2016
Donate prom gear to those in need at The Depot
-
December 29, 2016
2016 Top stories #8 – State aid for education in Darien sees cuts
-
December 29, 2016
Conscious Cook: Ring in the new with a healthy treat!
-
December 29, 2016
Reel Dad: 20th Century Women celebrates mothers
-
December 30, 2016
Test Drive: Hyundai Accent has a formula that works
-
December 31, 2016
Did I Say That? What was good about the old days?
