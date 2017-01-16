Darien Times

-
Darien women sponsor bus trip to Women’s March on NYC, Saturday, Jan. 21
Local women have organized a Darien-NYC bus trip to the Women’s March on NYC this…
-
Martorella: A happy new year
Happy New Year! One of my favorite things to do at the start of a…
-
Police: Hollow Tree Ridge home burglarized during vacation
A Hollow Tree Ridge Road resident returned from vacation on Jan. 3 to find that…
-
Coastal boating competence begins this month
A safe boating course will be presented at Darien’s Middlesex Middle School beginning at 7…
-
Young men and women with special needs invited to Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine
An unforgettable prom night for young adults with disabilities and their “buddy” peers will be…
-
Donate prom gear to those in need at The Depot in January
Connecticut Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents, Inc. (CAFAP) is a statewide nonprofit organization providing…
-
Maker of wooden fishing lures to visit Nutmeg TU
Dick Fincher will discuss the wooden, handmade plugs he creates and sells through Westport-based Phase II Lures when he visits Nutmeg Trout Unlimited Chapter 217 on Tuesday, Jan 17, at 7 p.m.
-
Cartier watch goes missing at Equinox in Darien
A 41-year-old Darien resident reportedly lost a Cartier Tank watch at Equinox Gym, 72 Heights…
-
-
-
-
-
January 12, 2017
Editorial: In the bullying battle, there are no winners
-
January 12, 2017
-
January 6, 2017
Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides holiday gifts for local families in need
-
January 4, 2017
-
January 15, 2017
Martorella: A happy new year
-
January 15, 2017
-
January 14, 2017
Donate prom gear to those in need at The Depot in January
-
January 12, 2017
-
January 14, 2017
Conscious Cook: Start the new year with clean eating
-
January 16, 2017
Curtain Call — 2016 Equity shows: Top 10
-
January 14, 2017
Test Drive: Hyundai’s luxury sedan, the Genesis G90
-
January 8, 2017
Did I Say That? Learning to live and let live
- January 11, 2017 seriously? — This is one of the best ideas yet coming from our new administration. It directly offers a SOLUTION to...
- January 10, 2017 Liz Mao — As a resident of Holly Lane who endured both the construction of the new Darien High School and then the...
- January 8, 2017 Town Resident — I don't see anything about the realignment of department chairs/curriculum monitors as well as its impact on spending. Nor does...
- December 23, 2016 Tom Valentino — And, don't forget - Joe Pankowski still owes me a steak dinner! Tom Valentino
- December 22, 2016 John Sini — I'd be interested in knowing exactly what kind of volunteer efforts Kathleen Garcia puts in to better our town.